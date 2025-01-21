← Company Directory
Centrica
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Centrica Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centrica's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 725K - DKK 826K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 640KDKK 725KDKK 826KDKK 910K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Centrica?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Centrica in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 910,453. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centrica for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 640,403.

