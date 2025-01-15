← Company Directory
Centrica
Centrica Salaries

Centrica's salary ranges from $38,420 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $110,523 for a Software Engineer in Denmark at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centrica. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Administrative Assistant
$38.7K
Customer Service
$38.4K
Product Manager
$86.4K
Software Engineer
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centrica is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,523. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centrica is $62,547.

