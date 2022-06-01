← Company Directory
Centria Healthcare
    About

    Centria Healthcare was founded in 2009 as a provider of Pediatric Nursing and Catastrophic Injury Care. One of Centria’s early pediatric patients required ABA Therapy. Centria rose to the occasion, giving birth to the Autism Services branch of Centria Healthcare in 2010. Centria Autism has become a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy to children with autism in the country.After just five years, Centria Autism grew to be the largest ABA Therapy provider in Michigan, helping more than 230 children with autism. Centria Healthcare has since expanded its services to Arizona, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.Today, Centria Autism employs nearly 3,500 full and part-time passionate professionals. Centria Healthcare will continue to improve their efforts through community outreach, continued education and employment growth, Centria strives to serve more children living with Autism.

    http://www.centriahealthcare.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    2,000
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

