Centre for Development of Telematics
Centre for Development of Telematics Salaries

Centre for Development of Telematics's salary ranges from $2,725 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $47,421 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centre for Development of Telematics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $15.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
$24.1K
Human Resources
$2.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$19.4K
Product Designer
$24.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$47.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centre for Development of Telematics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $47,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centre for Development of Telematics is $21,779.

