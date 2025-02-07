All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Centre for Development of Advanced Computing ranges from ₹515K to ₹703K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centre for Development of Advanced Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!