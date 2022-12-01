← Company Directory
Central Intelligence Agency
Central Intelligence Agency Salaries

Central Intelligence Agency's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $166,600 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Central Intelligence Agency. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$119K
Chief of Staff
$167K
Data Scientist
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Central Intelligence Agency is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Central Intelligence Agency is $160,800.

