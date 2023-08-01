← Company Directory
Central Insurance
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Central Insurance Salaries

Central Insurance's salary ranges from $140,700 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $265,200 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Central Insurance. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$265K
Software Engineer
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Central Insurance is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Central Insurance is $202,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Central Insurance

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources