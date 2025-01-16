← Company Directory
Central Bank
Central Bank Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Chile at Central Bank ranges from CLP 15.54M to CLP 22.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Central Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 17.84M - CLP 20.33M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 15.54MCLP 17.84MCLP 20.33MCLP 22.63M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Central Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Central Bank in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 22,632,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Central Bank for the Data Scientist role in Chile is CLP 15,535,654.

