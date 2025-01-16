← Company Directory
Central Bank
Central Bank Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Egypt at Central Bank ranges from EGP 180K to EGP 255K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Central Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 204K - EGP 242K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 180KEGP 204KEGP 242KEGP 255K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Central Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Central Bank in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 255,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Central Bank for the Accountant role in Egypt is EGP 179,859.

