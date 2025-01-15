← Company Directory
Centific
Centific Salaries

Centific's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $115,575 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centific. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$68.6K
Data Scientist
$95.5K
Human Resources
$50.3K
Software Engineer
$116K
Technical Program Manager
$80.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centific is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centific is $80,070.

