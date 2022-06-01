← Company Directory
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Salaries

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's salary ranges from $71,640 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $149,250 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$133K
Project Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is $133,330.

