CenterPoint Energy
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

CenterPoint Energy Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at CenterPoint Energy totals $102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CenterPoint Energy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
CenterPoint Energy
Data Scientist
Houston, TX
Total per year
$102K
Level
-
Base
$96K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at CenterPoint Energy?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at CenterPoint Energy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CenterPoint Energy for the Data Scientist role in United States is $99,000.

