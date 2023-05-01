← Company Directory
Center for Breakthrough Medicines
    Center for Breakthrough Medicines is a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization located in "Cellicon Valley." They offer a comprehensive service to accelerate speed to market for advanced therapies, including process and analytical development, viral vector manufacturing, GMP testing, cell therapy bioprocessing, plasmid production, and cell banking services. Their client-driven approach and patient-centric culture ensure high-quality and reliable services for the full product life cycle.

    https://breakthroughmedicines.com
    2020
    351
    $10M-$50M
