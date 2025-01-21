Software Engineer compensation in St. Louis Area at Centene ranges from $78K per year for L1 to $129K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in St. Louis Area package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$78K
$76.3K
$0
$1.7K
L2
$103K
$95K
$0
$7.8K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$129K
$124K
$0
$5.4K
