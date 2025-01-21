Centene Software Engineer Salaries in St. Louis Area

Software Engineer compensation in St. Louis Area at Centene ranges from $78K per year for L1 to $129K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in St. Louis Area package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $78K $76.3K $0 $1.7K L2 Software Engineer II $103K $95K $0 $7.8K L3 Software Engineer III $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Senior Software Engineer $129K $124K $0 $5.4K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

