Centene
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

  St. Louis Area

Centene Software Engineer Salaries in St. Louis Area

Software Engineer compensation in St. Louis Area at Centene ranges from $78K per year for L1 to $129K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in St. Louis Area package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$78K
$76.3K
$0
$1.7K
L2
Software Engineer II
$103K
$95K
$0
$7.8K
L3
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$124K
$0
$5.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Centene?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Centene in St. Louis Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene for the Software Engineer role in St. Louis Area is $123,000.

