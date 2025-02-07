All Data Analyst Salaries
Data Analyst compensation in United States at Centene totals $138K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$138K
$133K
$0
$5K
