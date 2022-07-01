← Company Directory
Cenduit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cenduit that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Cenduit is the leading IRT systems specialist in the world, with rapid study startup software, clinical supply chain intelligence, clinical operations know-how and customer-centric CORE teams making sure your study starts quickly and runs smoothly. Other IRT-driven services include patient randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), integration, patient engagement and materials forecasting. We have over 500 experts worldwide in the US, UK, Switzerland, India, Japan and China, with clinical trial experience in more than 100 countries, interacting with more than 600,000 patients at more than 32,000 sites. Let Cenduit's experts ensure that your study needs are met on time and within budget.

    http://www.cenduit.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    470
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cenduit

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources