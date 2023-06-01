Cemvita Factory uses synthetic biology to create carbon-reducing technologies for industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and mining. Their sustainable vision and pragmatic approach has attracted clients and investors who share their passion for a net-zero economy. They are a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs who measure everything against their mission and purpose, find new answers with curiosity and persistence, build trust by communicating openly, and take personal ownership of the results they deliver.