Celsius addresses the financial needs of today’s consumers worldwide through an earning and lending platform accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn rewards by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 1% APR.