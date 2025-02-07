← Company Directory
Celonis
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Celonis Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Celonis ranges from €65.3K per year for IC1 to €146K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €106K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€65.3K
€60.9K
€2.6K
€1.9K
IC2
Software Engineer
€92K
€79.6K
€9.5K
€2.9K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
€114K
€94.9K
€12.1K
€7.1K
IC4
Staff Software Engineer
€146K
€113K
€16.8K
€15.7K
€150K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Celonis in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €170,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celonis for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €101,753.

Other Resources