Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Celonis Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Celonis ranges from €65.3K per year for IC1 to €146K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €106K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Celonis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) €65.3K €60.9K €2.6K €1.9K IC2 Software Engineer €92K €79.6K €9.5K €2.9K IC3 Senior Software Engineer €114K €94.9K €12.1K €7.1K IC4 Staff Software Engineer €146K €113K €16.8K €15.7K View 2 More Levels

€150K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Celonis ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title