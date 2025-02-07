Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Celonis ranges from €65.3K per year for IC1 to €146K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €106K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Celonis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
€65.3K
€60.9K
€2.6K
€1.9K
IC2
€92K
€79.6K
€9.5K
€2.9K
IC3
€114K
€94.9K
€12.1K
€7.1K
IC4
€146K
€113K
€16.8K
€15.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)