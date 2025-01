Cellworks Group, Inc. is a Precision Drug Development and Personalized Therapy Biosimulation company that predicts therapy response for individual patients and patient cohorts using a Computational Biology Model and biosimulation technology. They have a strong team of molecular biologists, cellular pathway modelers, and software technologists working to improve the lives of patients. They are backed by Artiman Ventures, Bering Capital, Sequoia Capital, UnitedHealth Group, and Agilent Ventures.