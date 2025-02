Celldex Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops monoclonal and bispecific antibodies to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer. Its drug candidates include CDX-0159, CDX-1140, and CDX-527. The company has research collaborations and license agreements with University of Southampton, Amgen Inc., and Yale University. Celldex Therapeutics was founded in 1983 and is based in Hampton, New Jersey.