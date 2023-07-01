Celcuity Inc. is a biotech company focused on developing targeted therapies for cancer patients. Their CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving their cancer and determine the appropriate treatment. They are developing a drug candidate called Gedatolisib for hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced breast cancer. They are also working on a test to measure signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. Celcuity has a license agreement with Pfizer for Gedatolisib and was founded in 2011 in Minneapolis.