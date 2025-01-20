← Company Directory
Cegeka
Cegeka Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Romania package at Cegeka totals RON 244K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cegeka's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cegeka
Software Engineer
Bucharest, BU, Romania
Total per year
RON 244K
Level
Senior
Base
RON 244K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Cegeka?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cegeka in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 294,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cegeka for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 243,514.

