Cegeka
Cegeka Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Romania at Cegeka ranges from RON 322K to RON 457K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cegeka's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 365K - RON 433K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 322KRON 365KRON 433KRON 457K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cegeka?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Cegeka in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 456,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cegeka for the Project Manager role in Romania is RON 321,688.

