Cedar Gate Technologies
Cedar Gate Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NPR 758K - NPR 864K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NPR 660KNPR 758KNPR 864KNPR 962K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cedar Gate Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cedar Gate Technologies in Nepal sits at a yearly total compensation of NPR 961,613. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cedar Gate Technologies for the Software Engineer role in Nepal is NPR 660,090.

