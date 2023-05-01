CDx Diagnostics provides cost-effective tools for early detection of precancerous cellular changes through a proprietary diagnostic platform that combines computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and three-dimensional cytopathology. Their tests require only a few minutes of practice time, are widely reimbursed, and address a critical gap in the current diagnostic standard of care. WATS3D, a subsidiary of CDx Diagnostics, offers a computer-assisted 3D laboratory analysis for the esophagus that significantly increases the detection rate of Barrett's esophagus and esophageal dysplasia.