← Company Directory
CDx Diagnostics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CDx Diagnostics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CDx Diagnostics provides cost-effective tools for early detection of precancerous cellular changes through a proprietary diagnostic platform that combines computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and three-dimensional cytopathology. Their tests require only a few minutes of practice time, are widely reimbursed, and address a critical gap in the current diagnostic standard of care. WATS3D, a subsidiary of CDx Diagnostics, offers a computer-assisted 3D laboratory analysis for the esophagus that significantly increases the detection rate of Barrett's esophagus and esophageal dysplasia.

    cdxdiagnostics.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CDx Diagnostics

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources