← Company Directory
CDPHP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CDPHP that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Founded in 1984 as a physician-founded and guided health plan, CDPHP and its affiliates currently serve members in 24 counties throughout New York with a full family of products.CDPHP® has a unique perspective on health care coverage: A perspective that remains focused on its members’ health. With a mission of offering quality health coverage at an affordable cost, CDPHP provides employers and members the ability to choose from a full spectrum of products.CDPHP offers a range of comprehensive benefit packages to accommodate diverse member needs, including routine care, check-ups, prenatal and post-natal care, mammography, preventive screenings, and childhood immunizations.Additionally, CDPHP members are invited to attend free wellness programs, such as yoga, nutrition, and stress management, designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

    cdphp.com
    Website
    1984
    Year Founded
    900
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CDPHP

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources