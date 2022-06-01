Founded in 1984 as a physician-founded and guided health plan, CDPHP and its affiliates currently serve members in 24 counties throughout New York with a full family of products.CDPHP® has a unique perspective on health care coverage: A perspective that remains focused on its members’ health. With a mission of offering quality health coverage at an affordable cost, CDPHP provides employers and members the ability to choose from a full spectrum of products.CDPHP offers a range of comprehensive benefit packages to accommodate diverse member needs, including routine care, check-ups, prenatal and post-natal care, mammography, preventive screenings, and childhood immunizations.Additionally, CDPHP members are invited to attend free wellness programs, such as yoga, nutrition, and stress management, designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle.