Software Engineer compensation in United States at CDK Global ranges from $97.5K per year for Software Engineer to $155K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CDK Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$97.5K
$97.5K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$155K
$145K
$0
$10K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CDK Global, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)