CCL Industries
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

CCL Industries Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in New Zealand at CCL Industries ranges from NZ$89.5K to NZ$128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CCL Industries's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$103K - NZ$120K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$89.5KNZ$103KNZ$120KNZ$128K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CCL Industries?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at CCL Industries in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$127,705. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CCL Industries for the Technical Program Manager role in New Zealand is NZ$89,503.

