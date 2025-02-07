All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at CBRE ranges from $151K per year for Product Manager to $185K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $176K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CBRE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$151K
$142K
$0
$9.7K
Senior Product Manager
$185K
$163K
$0
$22K
Principal Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Principal Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
