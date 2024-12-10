← Company Directory
CBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CBC Salaries

CBC's salary ranges from $37,081 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $69,463 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CBC. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $69.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$37.1K
Data Scientist
$67.1K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CBC is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $69,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CBC is $67,092.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CBC

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources