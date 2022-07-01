Cayuse Holdings and its subsidiaries employ more than 375 amazing people who are stationed around the United States and overseas. For more information about the company, go to www.cayuseholdings.com. Cayuse Technologies started in 2006 as a strategic alliance between the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Accenture to create a US-based alternative to offshore delivery centers. Cayuse was expanded in 2018 by adding a holding company, which consists of 10 subsidiary companies, including Cayuse Technologies. Cayuse Holdings is headquartered near Pendleton, Oregon and has a regional office in Honolulu, Hawaii. Cayuse Holdings is wholly owned by the CTUIR and is a foremost provider of certified solutions for both commercial and government customers.Our vision of Grow the People, Grow the Company supports career development and growth for our employees. We provide an excellent benefits package including wellness and 401k match programs.