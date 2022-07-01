Company Directory
Cayuse Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cayuse Holdings that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Cayuse Holdings and its subsidiaries employ more than 375 amazing people who are stationed around the United States and overseas. For more information about the company, go to www.cayuseholdings.com. Cayuse Technologies started in 2006 as a strategic alliance between the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Accenture to create a US-based alternative to offshore delivery centers. Cayuse was expanded in 2018 by adding a holding company, which consists of 10 subsidiary companies, including Cayuse Technologies. Cayuse Holdings is headquartered near Pendleton, Oregon and has a regional office in Honolulu, Hawaii. Cayuse Holdings is wholly owned by the CTUIR and is a foremost provider of certified solutions for both commercial and government customers.Our vision of Grow the People, Grow the Company supports career development and growth for our employees. We provide an excellent benefits package including wellness and 401k match programs.

    http://www.cayuseholdings.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cayuse Holdings

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources