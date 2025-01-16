← Company Directory
Caylent
Caylent Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Caylent totals R$413K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caylent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Caylent
Senior Cloud Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$413K
Level
L3
Base
R$413K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Caylent?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Caylent in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$908,732. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Caylent for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$412,920.

