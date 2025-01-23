← Company Directory
Cathay Bank
Cathay Bank Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Taiwan at Cathay Bank ranges from NT$834K to NT$1.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cathay Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$946K - NT$1.1M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$834KNT$946KNT$1.1MNT$1.21M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cathay Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Cathay Bank in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,209,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cathay Bank for the Business Analyst role in Taiwan is NT$833,742.

