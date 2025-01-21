← Company Directory
Caterpillar
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

Caterpillar UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in United States at Caterpillar ranges from $141K to $201K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$162K - $189K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$141K$162K$189K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more UX Researcher submissions at Caterpillar to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Caterpillar?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified UX Researcher offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Caterpillar in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $201,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Caterpillar for the UX Researcher role in United States is $141,040.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Caterpillar

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Wells Fargo
  • Chase
  • Discover
  • 3M
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources