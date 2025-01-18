Salaries

Caterpillar Data Architect Salaries

Data Architect compensation in United States at Caterpillar ranges from $133K per year for Grade 22 to $162K per year for Grade 23. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus Grade 21 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- Grade 22 $133K $115K $6.7K $11.4K Grade 23 $162K $137K $6.7K $17.9K Grade 24 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

