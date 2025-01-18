Data Architect compensation in United States at Caterpillar ranges from $133K per year for Grade 22 to $162K per year for Grade 23. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Grade 21
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 22
$133K
$115K
$6.7K
$11.4K
Grade 23
$162K
$137K
$6.7K
$17.9K
Grade 24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
