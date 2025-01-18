← Company Directory
Caterpillar
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Caterpillar Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Caterpillar totals $104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Caterpillar
Software Test Engineer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$104K
Level
Entry
Base
$104K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Caterpillar?

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Caterpillar in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $123,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Caterpillar for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in United States is $98,000.

Other Resources