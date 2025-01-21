Software Engineer compensation in Peoria-Bloomington Area at Caterpillar ranges from $118K per year for Grade 22 to $170K per year for Grade 24. The median yearly compensation in Peoria-Bloomington Area package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 21
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 22
$118K
$104K
$2.9K
$10.4K
Grade 23
$142K
$121K
$5K
$16.6K
Grade 24
$170K
$138K
$0
$32K
