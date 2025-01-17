Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Caterpillar ranges from $114K per year for Grade 21 to $178K per year for Grade 24. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 21
$114K
$107K
$0
$6.8K
Grade 22
$133K
$125K
$0
$8.2K
Grade 23
$169K
$148K
$2.5K
$19.2K
Grade 24
$178K
$151K
$0
$27.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
