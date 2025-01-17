Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Caterpillar totals ₹1.44M per year for Grade 21. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 21
₹1.44M
₹1.37M
₹0
₹70.6K
Grade 22
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Grade 23
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Grade 24
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
