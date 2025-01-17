All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in Lafayette, IN Area at Caterpillar totals $99.5K per year for Grade 21. The median yearly compensation in Lafayette, IN Area package totals $101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 21
$99.5K
$88.9K
$0
$10.6K
Grade 22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
