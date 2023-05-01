CatchProbe is a technology company that offers Web Intelligence, OSINT, Deception Systems, Threat Intelligence, and Digital Crime Analytics solutions to organizations. They have an AI-driven SaaS-based centralized and autonomous intelligence platform called IntelligencySuite, version IDA Mountain. CatchProbe collects intelligence from various sources, including open, private, and owned sources, deception systems, leaked data, and Dark/Deep Web resources. They also offer additional modules to expand the intelligence to be collected and make multiple resources available to customers. The platform provides ease of intervention and flexibility of actionable intelligence, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence and analytical insights.