← Company Directory
Catawiki
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Catawiki Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Netherlands package at Catawiki totals €122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Catawiki's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Catawiki
Tech Lead Manager 2
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€122K
Level
L6
Base
€122K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Catawiki?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Catawiki in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €145,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Catawiki for the Software Engineering Manager role in Netherlands is €122,122.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Catawiki

Related Companies

  • IKEA
  • Noon
  • Mouser Electronics
  • PayU
  • TomTom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources