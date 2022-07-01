Catapult Health is transforming the delivery of preventive and primary care through its VirtualCheckup, a fully integrated digital solution available through employers and health plans nationwide. We file healthcare claims for our checkups with health plans, regardless of the location of the employer or patient. This enables us to accurately assess each participant's health risk profile and provide a high level of clinical consultation. Our process and tools are specially designed to identify and treat the risk factors and conditions plaguing corporate America - diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and metabolic syndrome. And our mobility enables us to work with employee populations ranging from 100 to 100,000. With Catapult Health, everyone wins... the patient, the employer, and the health plan.