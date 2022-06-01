← Company Directory
Catalina
    Catalina’s personalized digital media drives loyalty and measurable sales outcomes for the world’s leading CPG retailers and brands.Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world’s richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining the consumer trust paramount to the continued success of its business partners and its own.Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan.

    http://www.catalina.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    1,500
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

