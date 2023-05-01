CASI Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. Its product pipeline includes treatments for multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, acromegaly, and neuroendocrine tumors. The company has licensing and distribution agreements with various companies and was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc.