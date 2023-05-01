← Company Directory
CASI Pharmaceuticals
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CASI Pharmaceuticals that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CASI Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. Its product pipeline includes treatments for multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, acromegaly, and neuroendocrine tumors. The company has licensing and distribution agreements with various companies and was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc.

    http://www.casipharmaceuticals.com
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    176
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CASI Pharmaceuticals

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources