Cascades
    Cascades Inc. is a Canadian company that produces and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. The company offers a wide range of products, including containerboards, corrugated products, recycled paperboards, honeycomb paperboards, laminated paperboards, egg cartons, polystyrene foam trays, rigid plastic packaging products, flexible films, and various tissue products. It also provides services to recover and process discarded materials for various sectors. The company sells its products through its own sales force and external representatives.

    http://www.cascades.com
    Website
    1964
    Year Founded
    10,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

