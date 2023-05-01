Company Directory
Cascade Strategy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cascade Strategy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Cascade is a strategy execution platform that helps organizations build and execute business plans, track initiatives, and improve team performance. Their customers include organizations working on important projects such as battling the AIDS epidemic and establishing a supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. Cascade is a team of over 100 people who are scaling up fast and aim to have their platform in the hands of millions of people. They are not a good fit for companies who do not prioritize execution, transparency, accountability, and adapting their strategy.

    cascade.app
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cascade Strategy

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources