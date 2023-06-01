Agence CARTIER is a Montreal-based communication agency with 50 employees that offers inventive solutions to its clients. Their mission is to create success for their clients by doing things differently, with impeccable rigor and inventiveness. They strive to understand their clients' goals and welcome their ideas as if they were their own team's. They invent media, partnerships, words, images, and ideas that will dazzle the public, and continually reinvent their relationship with clients to earn their trust indefinitely.