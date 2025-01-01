Cartesia is pioneering the next generation of artificial intelligence by developing real-time, multimodal models that operate efficiently across various devices. Their innovative state space models (SSMs) offer enhanced performance with reduced computational resources, enabling applications such as ultra-realistic generative voice APIs and on-device AI solutions. Founded by former Stanford researchers, Cartesia has secured $27 million in funding from investors including Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and General Catalyst.